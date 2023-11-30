Student passes after falling from Thelma Ryan

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Southeastern informed students via SMS text of an incident regarding a student at Thelma Ryan Hall. University Police, an ambulance and the Hammond Fire Department were at the scene. The building closed for the remainder of the day and reopened today.

A second alert told students to “refrain from this area until police clear the scene” and to contact their professors about any schedule changes.

The student involved was announced to have passed around 3:30 p.m. in a message from SLU President Dr. William Wainwright and on the @oursoutheastern Instagram. Both messages implored students to reach out for help during this trying time. They reminded people to call the University Counseling Center at 985-549-3894 or contact UPD after hours at 2222.

They also asked for respect for the privacy of the family and friends of this student.

“As a valued member of the Southeastern family, we know the loss is being felt by many, and we are doing everything we can to support friends, family and the wider student and staff community,” the messages wrote.

There will be a student-led prayer vigil from 6-6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theater before the Celebration of Lights. All are invited to attend and find support from the Southeastern community.

The UCC opened breakout sessions in the Student Union Annex for students who needed counseling following the incident. There were group and individual sessions available.

All day today, the UCC will continue hosting group counseling sessions in Student Union Annex rooms 2202, 2203, 2217 and 2218. Academic advisors from the College of Honors and Excellence will also be helping to facilitate sessions. Students can also head to their office near the Student Union Breezeway for individual crisis counseling.

Groups will begin roughly every half-hour. The Baptist Collegiate Ministry will also be available for prayer and support.

Northwestern State University and the University of Louisiana at Monroe are also providing virtual services to students. Contact [email protected] or [email protected] to access their services.

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, @oursoutheastern published another message from the president regarding the incident.

“Dear University Family, as we continue to lean on one another during this difficult time, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the university family of students, faculty, staff and community for the outpouring of support for our student, his family and one another,” he said.

Wainwright said the Celebration of Lights tonight and the Presidential Investiture Ceremony tomorrow will be modified out of “respect for the circumstance we are working through.” He acknowledged students’ involvement in planning these events and said “being together for one another has never been more important.”

After the news of the incident reached students, popular social media and messaging apps blew up with students asking questions and sharing their sentiments and concerns.

One YikYak user wrote, “I can’t imagine what was going through their head, I just want to give them a hug. This hurts my heart and I don’t even know them.”

Another YikYak user said, “Everyone, don’t forget to take care of yourself. Check on your friends. Everyone has a battle they are fighting. It’s heavy today, but let this be a reminder that every day is precious.”

Students should contact the UCC at 985-549-3894, email [email protected] or visit their office to receive free counseling and support.