Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Project’s fall semester

For the past 80 years, Southeastern’s Dance Performance Project has been an outlet for students who want to express themselves through dance.

Dance Performance Project is the Department of Music and Performing Arts’ professional contemporary dance company that showcases creative dance projects from students across all levels of experience and styles of dance.

This past semester, contemporary dance students participated in multiple performances, such as a Fall Mainstage production and an alumni concert.

On Oct. 11 and 12 in Pottle Music Auditorium, dance students showcased their work in their Fall Mainstage performance, entitled, “The Circle,” a series of solo and group performances exploring the significance of family through the use of dance, original music and live spoken word.

Dancer and choreographer Lochlyn Beauchamp, a senior psychology major and dance minor, reflected on “The Circle.”

“I loved this performance most because the theme let the audience see their own interpretation of the dances based on what they feel family means to them,” she said.

On Nov. 5, Dance Performance Project presented, “This is Who We Are,” an alumni concert that consisted of performances including various genres, such as ballet and contemporary.

Later that week, Dance Performance Project-Improv performed, “Thankful,” an improv concert consisting of three dancers and one narrator. The performance was Thanksgiving-themed and included comical skits, songs and movements.

The choreographers and dancers began working long before the performances started. They typically meet about six weeks before their performance and work long nights and weekends to practice and perfect their dances. They have been working on their Spring Mainstage performance since October and continue working on other upcoming performances.

Director of Dance Keith “Skip” Costa, said, “I look forward to showcasing our student’s choreography this semester as our Contemporary Dance Program continues to grow more professional and our choreographers continue to receive more opportunities than many universities across this country.”

Upcoming events this semester include the Mainstage “We Dance in Colors” spring performance on Feb. 21 and 22 which will showcase a series of dances that express how our favorite colors reflect who we are and the personal style of choreography that we create.

Dance Performance Project members also plan to attend the American College Dance Association conference in March.

Lochlyn Beauchamp shared, “I’m looking forward to attending ACDA for the first time to show others what Southeastern’s Dance Performance Project is about and to represent our school.”

For more information about upcoming Dance Performance Project events contact Costa via email.