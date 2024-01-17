The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system

Hydee Holsapple, Copy EditorJanuary 17, 2024
Yumi Domangue

In December, Southeastern announced the launch of Canvas via email. Canvas has replaced Moodle indefinitely, starting this semester. 

Students and faculty can access Canvas in three different ways: 

  • MyDen
  • Gmail apps
  • Canvas student mobile app

With syllabi validation quickly approaching, it is vital students know how to work their way around Canvas. 

Hunter Waddell, instructor and undergraduate coordinator, said the change can be overwhelming, but he advises students to begin looking at Canvas and fully exploring the application: identify where the modules are, how they are similar/different to Moodle, etc.

Michelle Menou, a sophomore biology major with a concentration in plant science, said, “I think Canvas is super easy to use. They seem to have a similar layout for professors where the base of almost every class looks exactly the same, so it’s very easy to find things from class to class, sometimes with added components to the left side: some professors put links to the library/online versions of the textbook, MyMathLab or zoom links if the class is online.”

“Moodle vs. Canvas to me is really like using Microsoft Word vs. Google Docs for papers. They’re pretty similar, I just found Canvas to be easier to pick up quickly (Docs), whereas with Moodle you have to really find or know the tricks (Word),” she added.  

Waddell also said Canvas is user-friendly and added it offers help to students 24/7. 

Students can access Canvas’ 24/7 help by clicking on the last icon along the sidebar. Help options include calling, live chatting, reporting a problem and more. Additionally, Southeastern’s Student Help Desk will provide technology support via call, online chat or email. 

Waddell said he has heard great things about Canvas from other instructors who have previously used it at other universities. The only con Waddell said was that he can’t decorate Canvas like he could on Moodle, so it won’t have the same aesthetic. 

Similarly, Menou said she has one con: Canvas sometimes doesn’t show everything that’s due on the calendar. She said she personally looks at the syllabus for each class anyway, so it isn’t too big of an issue for her. Calendar issues also plagued Moodle, so Menou’s advice to check the syllabus calendar is spot on.

Due to the swift switch to Canvas from Moodle, professors and instructors, like Waddell, will give grace to students as they know switching learning platforms amidst a busy spring semester can be difficult. 

After students learn their way around Canvas, they can mess with one of Menou’s favorite features – the extensions. She said she loves using the extensions and playing with customizations every semester. 

Menou said, “It makes it more fun for me to log on and see a pretty home screen, so I always set it up for each semester. I use the Better Canvas extension to change the colors/pictures for each class, turn to dark mode, and add a GPA calculator. I also use Tasks for Canvas to see a visual of what needs to be completed. I use extensions so I can visually see my weekly to-do list, my GPA, assignments and when they are due, and more.”

Another notable feature is finding out who is in your class:

  1. Go to inbox
  2. Compose a new message
  3. Select course
  4. To: Students

A list of students in the selected course will pop up and users can repeat the process by selecting a new course in the dropdown list under courses.

Remember, if you have any questions on how to operate Canvas, reach out to the Student Help Desk or utilize Canvas’ 24/7 help displayed as the last icon on the left sidebar.
About the Contributors
Hydee Holsapple, Copy Editor
Hydee Holsapple is an integrative biology major with minors in chemistry and communication. She has been with The Lion's Roar team since Feb. 2022 and currently serves as the copy editor. She loves learning and is recognized by the compassion and integrity she displays in her eyes and smile.
Yumi Domangue, Staff Reporter & Graphic Designer
Yumi Domangue is a double major in mechatronics engineering technology and new media and animation. She joined Student Publications in the Fall of 2021 as a graphic designer. She intends to use her skills to have a career in design.
