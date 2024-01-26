Get to know Miss Southeastern 2024 delegates

The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2024 scholarship competition.

With the 64th Miss Southeastern pageant happening tonight, The Lion’s Roar got to hear the contestants’ thoughts on the competition, the title of Miss SLU and their candidacies. This year the competition will be held today, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Columbia Theatre. Entry is free for all and will be live-streamed on the Southeastern Channel.

1) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I chose to compete for Miss Southeastern to experience something new, share my mom’s story and bring awareness to ovarian cancer. There are two things I would want to do as your Miss Southeastern. First, I want to advocate for the school by bringing a unique point of view by being the only music major competing. Through music, I’ve helped recruit students to become part of the Lion family. This platform would further my ability to share my love of SLU. Secondly, I would use my platform to share my community service initiative: spreading awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

2) What personal characteristics do you feel you possess that would lead to you being a great representation of Southeastern?

I am a born leader. During high school, I was a part of band leadership that has continued through college. I became principal bassoonist and the undergraduate assistant to the Spirit of the Southland Marching Band. In addition to leading, I am an extrovert and love meeting and sharing with new people. My leadership skills and fun-loving personality would make me an excellent Miss Southeastern.

1) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

It has always been one of my priorities to be involved on campus. This is an amazing opportunity to do that. Between last year’s competition and this year, I loved getting to know young women through this opportunity that I may not have met before. Everyone brings something unique to the competition and campus competing in Miss Southeastern helps me to feel connected with these women. An opportunity like this is so special and gives me the chance to perform, and work on communication and confidence. I have genuinely enjoyed my experience both years.

2) What personal characteristics do you feel you possess that would lead to you being a great representation of Southeastern?

One quality that Miss Southeastern, or any leader, should have is the ability to adapt. Change can be difficult sometimes, but being adaptable is a part of life. I have had to overcome many challenges recently where I had to change something and adapt. I currently work as a server where I am constantly having to adapt. It has created a skill in me that has made it easy for me to adapt, but also create a sense of urgency and prioritizing. The job of Miss Southeastern is no different. Miss Southeastern brings an ample amount of opportunities when it comes to making appearances, meeting people and going to events while balancing school. As Miss Southeastern, you need to be adaptable to anything.

1) If chosen as Miss Southeastern, how do you aim to make a difference?

I am partnering with the foundation Fount Ed to help support their efforts to create more resources for students everywhere. I plan on collaborating with multiple organizations such as the International Student Union and the Nepalese Student Association to raise awareness of limited education options for many people and how we can help. Embracing cultures, languages and religions with kindness while supporting others is essential to life. I hope by spreading awareness of the lack of options for many students, we can move forward as a more informed society to create change.

2) What personal characteristics do you feel you possess that would lead to you being a great representation of Southeastern?

My personal goals and my labor of love. I plan on attending law school and becoming an international human rights lawyer after graduation. I want to change the world. My goals are big and my work ethic is bigger. I love working towards many causes and those affected by them. My love for Southeastern comes from what it has taught me about myself. I would love to represent this school as Miss Southeastern.

1) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

I am a fifth-year senior general studies major. I have been competing in the Miss Southeastern Scholarship Competition since 2021. When I first signed up for the competition in Fall 2020, I thought it would be a fun experience. I have stayed in this competition because of the connections and memories I have made here, and because I always have so much fun!

2) If chosen as Miss Southeastern, how do you aim to make a difference?

If chosen as Miss Southeastern, I plan to work with students, faculty, staff and community leaders to help improve both campus and the Hammond community. We can have so much more in terms of accessible infrastructure, healthcare and disability assistance, access to education and job training and overall acceptance for those of us who are “different” in the community.

1) What would it mean to you to be crowned as Miss Southeastern?

To me, it would mean that I can do anything I put my mind to. After being in a traumatic car accident, I lost myself in a way. Since coming to Southeastern I’ve blossomed and transformed into a better person. If I were Miss Southeastern it would mean I get the amazing opportunity to share my love for Southeastern with others and show people that life is hard, but you can come out of it stronger.

2) What does your community impact initiative mean to you?

My Community Service Initiative means the world to me. I was in a rollover car accident on I-12, and because of that, my CSI (Community Service Initiative) is Sudden Impact Louisiana and PTSD awareness. I want to share my story with others and bring light to a topic that is not covered that much. People talk about those who die in car accidents, but people who survive face many challenges as well. My CSI is my passion because it’s something I live daily. It’s my life.

1) What does your community impact initiative mean to you?

My initiative C.A.R.E.S., Cancer Awareness Resources Education and Support, is very personal. People usually know someone who has, had or passed from cancer. However, I didn’t realize how much support members of the family need and how little information there is about certain types of cancers. My uncle, who was like my dad, was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer and we didn’t know any signs leading up to it. Losing him was the hardest thing I have been through and through my initiative I want to help others become educated and provide support.

2) What personal characteristics do you feel you possess that would lead to you being a great representation of Southeastern?

I believe that my leadership skills, public speaking skills and my heart for service are the most important characteristics for this title. This title under the Miss America Organization is one of service and leadership. I possess those qualities and would love the opportunity to showcase them.

1) If chosen as Miss Southeastern, how do you aim to make a difference?

As Miss Southeastern, I have many plans to make a difference. A more specific plan is the desire to partner with Career Services and the communication department to implement a seminar or course in our curriculum that will educate students on cultivating healthy habits on social media to help them secure their dream job post-graduation.

2) What personal characteristics do you feel you possess that would lead to you being a great representation of Southeastern?

I am outgoing, compassionate and a great time manager. I am confident that I would be a great representative of our university through my previous connections and experiences as the Coca-Cola Campus Ambassador and a former student-athlete.

1) Why did you choose to compete for Miss Southeastern?

Ever since I was a little girl I would watch the Miss Southeastern pageant with my mom every year. I have always looked up to Miss Southeastern and aspired to be the positive role model that they embody.

2) What does your community impact initiative mean to you?

Project Prom is near and dear to my heart because it was started by my mother, my sister and myself to help foster kids, homeless kids, immigrant kids and any kid who needs assistance getting a prom, getting dressed and making sure they don’t miss out on this life moment.