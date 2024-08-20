Investments, infrastructure define SLU President Wainwright’s first year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dr. William S. Wainwright, the president of Southeastern Louisiana University, completed his first year at the helm of the institution this summer.

Wainwright entered the 2023-2024 school year as SLU’s 15th president after being chosen to succeed former president Dr. John L. Crain on May 1, 2023. During his first year, Wainwright said he spent much of his time listening and learning from students and faculty by asking questions and attending classes around campus.

“Even though I raised my family on the Northshore and was a community college chancellor, I still couldn’t come into this role with any assumptions,” he said.

Wainwright shared the most important lesson he learned during his first year was the strength of the SLU community, which he said has drawn parents and students in.

“As I talk to parents and students at orientation and ask them why they chose Southeastern, they all say it’s because the school is big, but feels small. Our faculty, staff and UPD know our students by name. That is the importance of community,” Wainwright said.

His first year as president was characterized by improvements to campus infrastructure, namely the rebuilding of Pottle Hall and D. Vickers Hall. In August 2021, Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to both buildings, and two years passed before either building’s damage was addressed.

Under Wainwright, Pottle Hall’s damages were completely repaired, and D. Vickers’ reconstruction transformed into a renovation project. The refurbished academic hall will feature the Robin Roberts Media Broadcast Center, an advanced communication facility named after the famous alumna and Good Morning America co-anchor.

Wainwright said the renovations should be completed by Summer 2025. Roberts even joined him and the SLU community for the project’s groundbreaking in November 2023.

Alongside those projects, the Mane Dish underwent renovations over the summer and the revamped SLU website launched on June 21.

“Those are key investments that help us overcome challenges in infrastructure so we can give students the state-of-the-art experience they’re investing in,” he said.

The university also hosted his investiture in December 2023, which is the ceremony where the new university president is officially sworn into office. He said his lone request during the festivities was to heavily involve students, culminating in the Celebration of Lights, a night of Christmas-themed activities in the Student Union, and the participation of student delegates during the investiture ceremony.

“We are one of the first universities to have student delegates at an investiture ceremony. I wanted our students to have the opportunity to participate,” Wainwright said.

SGA President Kyle Hidalgo spoke glowingly of Wainwright and his dedication to students. In his interactions with Wainwright as a student worker, Hidalgo said he shows respect to all student workers and provides them with opportunities to network with officials.

“Dr. Wainwright asked me to tag along with him to an Amite Chamber Luncheon, where I had the opportunity to meet local leaders and then-Gov. John Bel Edwards. I wasn’t the SGA president at that point, just a student that he presented with an opportunity. Later in the year, he asked me to come with him to the St. Tammany Parish Council’s swearing in. Why did he ask me? Because he remembered I was from St. Tammany Parish,” Hidalgo said.

In his first year, Wainwright also had to navigate an on-campus tragedy when 19-year-old Conly Asher Chavers passed away after falling from Thelma Ryan Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 29. He participated in a vigil for Chavers held the next day.

“We are strongest without a doubt when we come together. Tragedy is unfortunately an aspect of the job. I’ve lost faculty and students in the past to vital illnesses and car accidents. During those times, it’s vitally important we communicate with our students and let them know we’ll be here going forward,” he said.

The Louisiana State Legislature will play a fundamental role in Wainwright’s administration in the years to come. During its 2024 regular session from March 11 – June 3, the legislature passed multiple laws concerning higher education, including a law that makes it easier for institutions to set tuition and mandatory fees.

Prior to the legislation, institutions would need a 2/3 vote from the legislature to adjust tuition rates. Now, institutions can work with their respective higher education boards to change rates.

“Our students have a desire for deeper experiences, and in many cases we can do that with our existing funding structure, but in other cases, we need to do things such as look at tuition increases in high-cost programs or look at a fee increase,” Wainwright said.

He said while he can’t predict if a potential fee or tuition increase is on the horizon, should one come, he and his administration will be transparent with students and parents.

Moving forward, Wainwright said he’s looking to continue investing in the student body via renovation projects such as D. Vickers and a project to renovate the athletics facilities.

While enrollment increases will continue to be a challenge due to population decline, Wainwright said he’s encouraged by the number of students planning to live on campus. He said Cardinal Newman Hall, a former residence hall now used for staff offices of the Communication and Media Studies department, will now be used again for on-campus living.

Junior history major Emma Day commended Wainwright and his wife, Misty, for their support and for making themselves accessible to the student body.

“Dr. Wainwright and Mrs. Wainwright have been supportive during my college experience and in the experiences of my peers as well. It’s so comforting to always have someone in your corner when you find yourself in a leadership position, and Dr. Wainwright has always made himself as accessible as possible from his speeches, to his attendance at even the smallest of campus events,” Day said.

SLU will soon begin celebrating its 100th anniversary, and Wainwright said he’s excited to lead the institution into its next century. He said he’s aiming to preserve SLU’s historic purpose while preparing students for future careers and opportunities.

“100 years ago, SLU was founded to ensure this region of southeast Louisiana would have skilled workers. As technology and our programs have evolved, we’ve continued to center the needs of southeast Louisiana. We have to continue preparing our students for jobs that exist now and don’t exist yet,” Wainwright said.

The Centennial celebrations will begin during Homecoming Week, and more will follow throughout the school year. Wainwright said the festivities will serve to tell the stories of SLU’s development and its alumni across the last 100 years.

“We have generations of families who began their lives on this campus. It’s important we share those stories,” Wainwright said.

Visit SLU’s official Instagram for updates from the president and for information on the upcoming school year.