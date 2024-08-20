The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Don’t delay, prepare for Career Fair today

Victoria Collins, Staff Reporter August 20, 2024
SLU students navigate the Rec, looking for job opportunities and netowrking industry professionals.
As the days grow shorter and the fall semester commences once again, the Office of Career Services will soon host Career Fair and numerous events to kick off the year. 

Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. –  to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the REC. This is an opportunity for students and alumni to meet with over 150 employers, such as Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, North Oaks Health System, Jefferson Parish Schools and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Students and alumni are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a resume to the event. Professional dress guidelines can be found on the Office of Career Services website. 

Sandy Summers, Technology Recruit Manager for Career Services, said in past years students have been able to “learn basic networking skills, receive a professional headshot and in some instances secure an interview with one or multiple companies.”

Career Services will provide a multitude of events leading up to the Career Fair to aid students, such as What to Expect Wednesdays, JCP Suit Up, Resume Reviews and Networking 101.

Walk-in Wednesdays are on Sept. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Career Services Office, Room 2102. This service will help with resume questions, elevator pitches, what to expect at the Career Fair, proper attire and any other Career Fair-related questions. 

On Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., students are invited to shop at JCPenny in the Hammond Square Mall for JCPenny Suit Up. Students, faculty, alumni and staff have a 50% discount on all professional attire and accessories. Students can take this opportunity to gather their staple pieces and dress to impress for the Career Fair. 

Students also have a chance to craft their resumes with Resume Review from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at various locations throughout the week. The event will take place at various locations throughout the third week of September: the Student Union on Monday, Sept. 16; Fayard Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 17; Garrett Hall Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 18; and the Computer Science and Technology Building on Thursday, Sept. 19. 

On Monday, Sept. 23, Career Services will be printing out student resumes for free at the Career Services office located in the Student Union Annex. 

Resumes are crucial to student success and are pivotal for securing the right job. 

According to Summers, “A quality resume is a must for students seeking internships and full-time work. It provides a snapshot of their skills, knowledge and abilities.”

On Sept. 17, Networking 101 will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Student Union Annex. 

At this event, students will be able to gain knowledge from employers in preparation for Career Fair and fine tune their elevator pitches. 

With the use of these events, students will have the time and resources to use these events to boost their confidence when submitting resumes, interviewing and getting prepared for Career Fair. 

For more information concerning these events, go to the Office of Career Services website.

About the Contributors
Victoria Collins
Victoria Collins, Staff Reporter
Victoria Collins is a freshman nursing major specializing in communication sciences and disorders. A local of New Orleans, Victoria is fresh off the press as one of the newest staff reporters. She enjoys reading, writing and taking long naps. After graduating, Victoria aspires to be a speech-language pathologist.
Abigail Fischer
Abigail Fischer, Social Media Editor
Abigail Fischer is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minors in French and publishing studies. During the Spring 2022 semester, she began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar. Abigail spends most of her time working, reading books and traveling. After graduation, she hopes to work as a copy editor in France.
