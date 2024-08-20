Countdown to the Centennial

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In preparation for Southeastern’s 100th birthday on Sept. 14, 2025, the institution has begun to map out a year of celebration.

Events to celebrate and promote the Centennial will span 15 months, starting this academic year and concluding during Fall 2025.

During this period, Southeastern will celebrate its past and look forward to its future.

Kyle Hidalgo, Student Government Association President, is working alongside multiple Southeastern faculty and officials to ensure this school year is one that highlights Southeastern’s anniversary.

“This celebration gives us a point in time to reflect on the last 100 years but also set our goals and priorities for the next century,” Hidalgo stated.

Southeastern’s Marketing and Communication team began planning the Centennial Celebration five years ago.

The responsibility of the marketing and communication team is to promote, advertise and communicate on behalf of the university with external and internal audiences.

Mike Rivault, chief marketing and communications officer, has worked with his team to ensure that multiple events will be properly planned and promoted over the next year.

The celebration will start around Southeastern’s 99th birthday to ensure there is ample time for engagement and attention from internal and external audiences.

The internal audience will consist of students, faculty, staff and alumni. Those in this category can expect bigger promotion of regular campus events, monthly special events, news releases, media releases and more.

“This campus has hundreds of events happening every year, but they might not be promoted to larger audiences. We want to highlight that under the Centennial so that more people can be interested and attend,” Rivault said.

SGA and the Division of Student Affairs have started working on events to attract students.

“There will be many events in the Centennial Calendar that students can participate in and enjoy,” Hidalgo said.

The external audience is those in the Hammond community and the region. By promoting events happening on campus prior to the 100th anniversary, Southeastern hopes to capture the attention of the media and the region.

Both audiences can expect to see the new Centennial Mark being used on various Southeastern merchandise, promotions, and communications. It is important to note that this is not a new Southeastern logo. It simply represents the 100th anniversary of Southeastern.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Centennial Launch will take place.

It will be a day-long celebration consisting of multiple events, the launch of the new Centennial website, the release of the Centennial calendar, guest speakers and campus infrastructure changes to reflect the 100th anniversary.

Although in-depth information has not yet been released about Spring 2025 or next fall, students and faculty should expect plenty of events to take place. Building renovations, new websites, merchandise, stores, time capsules and new events will all be occurring.

“Southeastern has fulfilled its purpose of having educational opportunities for students for 100 years, and we are ready to celebrate that,” Rivault said. “We hope everyone will celebrate with us.”