SLU students clash with preachers’ on-campus demonstrations

The Consuming Fire Fellowship Church, a Pentecostal congregation from Gloster, Mississippi, frequently demonstrates outside Fayard Hall with large signs displaying controversial political messages.

Shortly after one of their demonstrations began, SLU students formed a counterprotest, drowning out the preacher with their chants.

For years, students have expressed frustration over Consuming Fire’s demonstrations. According to state law, though, the preachers are permitted to preach in open areas on college campuses.

Before 2018, Southeastern required outside parties to notify the university seven days in advance to use designated free speech zones, provided they didn’t disrupt academic activities. This policy changed after then-Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Senate Bill 364 in June 2018, allowing outside groups or individuals to assemble anywhere on campus at any time, as long as they are not disruptive or interfere with scheduled university events.

While the large crowd of students and a singular preacher gathered in front of the banners, on the outskirts of the crowd, other church members could be seen championing controversial shirt covers.

An overwhelming majority of the students did not agree with the Pentecostals’ preaching tactics.

“They’re just arguing and neither side is hearing each other out, they’re just screaming at each other. It’s just to see who can win a crowd out here,” freshman business administration major Phoenix Clement said.

Senior business administration major Beau Dugas said he felt Consuming Fire’s messaging is “biblically accurate,” but their delivery is ineffective.

“They’re quote-unquote ‘evangelizing,’ but they’re doing it wrong. You’ve got to build a relationship with the person you’re talking to…but without that relationship, they’re not really following Jesus in the way they say they are,” Dugas said.

As the crowd of students grew, so did the presence of the preachers. While one man continued his sermon, other members entered the crowd and began preaching their own mini-sermons, addressing individuals and speaking in all directions as the crowd gathered around them.

Some students disagreed with the preachers’ controversial messages.

Emma Jennings, a sophomore CSD major, said, “The ideology they hold completely goes against my moral beliefs as an alternative queer woman. These people have a stubborn mindset and students could not even attempt to hold a civil conversation.”

Kimberly McKenzie, a sophomore psychology major, expressed distaste for Consuming Fire’s multiple campus demonstrations.

“They’re annoying and they should keep their kids in school instead of bringing them on campus to yell at us,” McKenzie said.

Armoni Nwhite, a freshman nursing student, shared her perspective on the preachers.

“They’re giving an okay message, but they’re giving it in a wrong way…for people who are Christian or Pentecostal, they’re making them look bad,” Nwhite said.

McKenzie and Dugas referred to the preachers’ demonstrations as “publicity stunts.” Overall, their messaging did not connect with students as they intended.

“I feel this is just rage bait,” Brooke Hartzog, a freshman nursing student, said.

Despite the unwelcome response from the students, the preachers continued sharing their message.

“Our first priority… is to bring glory to God because we are obeying what Jesus asked us to do, by preaching the gospel. We are not trying to get a reaction out of people, it’s the scripture. ‘God only recognizes two genders.’ Yeah, that’s a saying, but in Genesis 1:27, the Bible says God created them, man and female… God only recognizes two genders,” Preacher Joshua Williams said.

Pentecostal church leadership typically centers around one pastor who directs the church’s worship and activities. Each church is different in its direction, but Consuming Fire Fellowship holds these demonstrations across the South at multiple universities.

Pentecostalism consists of many independent churches and does not have a central authority, unlike the Catholic Church, which has an international head of authority, the pope. Archbishops and bishops hold regional leadership; priests or deacons lead local leadership in individual parishes.

Students can also exercise their free speech rights by demonstrating in the university’s free speech zones. Those who dislike Consuming Fire’s messaging can counterprotest on campus grounds if they notify the university seven days in advance.