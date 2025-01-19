The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online

Southeastern Louisiana UniversityJanuary 18, 2025
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southeastern Emergency Weather Update for 1/21 and 1/22:

Due to expected winter weather, Southeastern will transition to remote work and learning on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Students, communicate with your professors as needed. We will resume normal on-campus work and class schedule Thursday, Jan. 23. The Remote Phase of the Academic Continuity Plan is now in effect.

Be sure to check Canvas for class instruction from your professors.

This is not a closure, and all employees who are able to do so are expected to continue to work from home. 

Employees, please communicate with your supervisor for details or to coordinate duties. Faculty, please follow your class plan for the Remote Phase of the ACP. 

Continue to monitor university social media, the Southeastern website and alerts for the latest updates. 

Please stay aware of the weather situation, take all proper precautions and stay safe.

