The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

REVIEW | The unexpected success of The Penguin

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor January 21, 2025
Yumi Domangue
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HBO’s “The Penguin” premiered on Sept. 19, 2024, defying and exceeding expectations, not just for me, but for fans of the Batman mythos and casual viewers. 

The mini-series is a continuation of the 2022 film, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” revolving around the rise of Oswald Cobb, otherwise known as The Penguin or Oz, played by Colin Farrell, in the criminal underworld of a greatly damaged Gotham City. 

Recent superhero shows in the past four years have ranged from being amazing like Amazon’s “Invincible” and DC’s “Peacemaker,” to just all-right like Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” A part of me feared “The Penguin” falling into the all-right but not super memorable category. 

Don’t get me wrong, I never thought the show would be awful or dull; I was just skeptical of the show’s concept. There have been several villain shows and films in the past decade; still, I’ve always felt these stories fall short because the main character is never allowed to be genuinely villainous due to the fear of them being unsympathetic. 

Before the show premiered, I felt it would be visually stunning due to “The Batman’s” aesthetics, but also fail to live up to the film.

The design for Gotham City in any Batman-related project acts as its own sort of character and sets the tone for the project. The architecture used in the ‘Reeve’s Verse’ takes influence from New York City, Liverpool and London for a gothic and gritty atmosphere. 

Not only did the show blow me away visually, but I felt the writing was incredible and on par with the film. I wasn’t expecting the show to explore the troubled psychology of its main characters and to do it so well that it sets the show apart from other recent superhero shows.

Oz was definitely the highlight of the show. Farrell completely earned his Golden Globe win for Best Actor. I loved his performance in “The Batman,” and I knew I could count on Ferrell’s acting chops to carry the show if needed. There are other performances on par with his, but the devilish charisma and swagger Ferrell brought to the character was magnetic. 

Oz shares his psyche and many of his mannerisms with another famous gangster: Tony Soprano. He has the endearing quality any protagonist would need for an audience to find engaging while still being villainous. 

The writing for Oz’s character makes me feel there could be a shift away from the ‘anti villain with slightly reasonable motives, but are still the villain at the end of the day’ to villainous characters with human dimension to make them feel layered without sacrificing credibility as the antagonist. 

Another aspect of Oz’s character which also reminded me of Soprano is his relationship with his mother Francis, played by Deirdre O’Connell. The Penguin’s relationship with his mother has been an interesting element in the character’s recent comic book history, but this show took it to a whole other level. 

We get introduced to Oz’s mother in the first episode when it’s revealed she suffers from Lewy body dementia and Oz periodically comes by to check in on her, unbeknownst to the other characters in Oz’s life. I say the relationship is Soprano-esque because we get to see how unhealthy Oz’s bond with his mother really is in their interactions throughout the show. 

The history between mother and son is further explored when it’s revealed Oz was responsible for killing his older and younger brother when they were children by leaving them to drown in an underground tunnel. We find out Francis knew this all along and even considered having Oz killed at one point, but backed out. 

This reveal was one of the biggest shocks in the series; not only did we learn about the feelings of hatred Francis felt towards Oz, in part because he also lied about his involvement, but also about the fact she attempted to kill him unsuccessfully in the finale.

Another figure who definitely rivals Farrell’s performance in the show and who should have gotten Best Actress is Cristin Milioti as Sofia Gigante/Falcone. Gigante’s role in the show was a massive surprise to me because the most I knew about her character from the comics was that she eventually takes over her father’s crime family and is known as “The Hangman” serial killer and nothing else. Knowing this show would do its own thing with the characters made me curious to see what the writers would change or add to Gigante.

I was surprised to see the show take a tragic approach to Sofia by revealing her to be a victim who was framed by her father and became someone almost unrecognizable. Milioti played Sofia with an equally magnetic and energetic personality that was hard not to find infectious.

The possibility of a second season would sound interesting being a fan of the show, but an in-between miniseries for the next film is ideal for this type of show. I usually don’t rewatch most new shows that come out nowadays, but “The Penguin” is a show I’ll go back to for a rewatch.

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer. 
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Yumi Domangue
Yumi Domangue, Graphics Editor
Yumi Domangue is a double major in mechatronics engineering technology and new media and animation. She joined Student Publications in the Fall of 2021 as a graphic designer. She intends to use her skills to have a career in design.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
REVIEW | New “Nosferatu” film brings a sinister yet sultry adaptation
REVIEW | New “Nosferatu” film brings a sinister yet sultry adaptation
Sean Baker and the cast of his 2024 film "Anora" appear at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. From left: Yuriy Borisov, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan.
REVIEW | Excellent “Anora” delivers aching theatre experience
REVIEW | Down the Witches’ Road: “Agatha All Along” is a magical twist to the Marvel universe
REVIEW | Down the Witches’ Road: “Agatha All Along” is a magical twist to the Marvel universe
Southeastern’s mainstage season will be a tough act to follow
Southeastern’s mainstage season will be a tough act to follow
Shelby Bordelon Miss Southeastern 2024 (third from left), and other Miss Louisiana contestants at the Bayou Bowl event in Monroe, La.
The glamour of the Miss Louisiana competition
REVIEW | The 2024 Met Gala's 'Garden of Time,' flourishing or withering?
REVIEW | The 2024 Met Gala's 'Garden of Time,' flourishing or withering?
More in Opinion
A Pentecostal preacher from Consuming Fire Fellowship bellows out a sermon to SLU passersby.
OPINION | Consuming Fire and the consequences of free speech
REVIEW | Tyler, The Creator sets rap benchmark with “Chromakopia”
REVIEW | Tyler, The Creator sets rap benchmark with “Chromakopia”
OPINION | Victoria’s Secret Angels return with better, more diverse show
OPINION | Victoria’s Secret Angels return with better, more diverse show
OPINION | Sentiments in the wake of Trump's 2024 victory
OPINION | Sentiments in the wake of Trump's 2024 victory
OPINION | Child stars, victims of their success
REVIEW | Remi Wolf brings big ideas to her sophomore album
REVIEW | Remi Wolf brings big ideas to her sophomore album
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal