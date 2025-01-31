The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lions surge past Cardinals, see winning streak snapped by Huskies

Romeo Agdamag and Joey BrezinskyJanuary 31, 2025
Joey Brezinsky
Freshman forward Jeremy Elyzee skies to the rim for a ridiculous slam against HCU.

SLU vs. UIW

The Lions had a rocky first half on Saturday, trading points with UIW, but later in the half, senior guard Sam Hines Jr. led the charge, shooting all over the paint to secure the lead, while electrifying the crowd with a poster dunk. To close the first half, graduate student guard Carlos Paez sank a buzzer-beater half-court shot to cement the lead to 43-32. 

Hines reflected on the team’s performance in the first half.

“Basketball is a game, and so you don’t have to worry about the start sometimes, but you have to worry about what you’re going to do for the next 40 minutes. So we just have to bounce back and not let them get started,” Hines said.

With the start of the second half, the Lions never looked back, as freshman forward Jeremy Elyzee put on a clinic, while sophomore guard Kam Burton turned the heat on high with two back-to-back fast-break dunks. Senior guard Jakevion Buckley finished with his seventh double-double performance of the season.

Head coach David Kiefer commended his squad on overcoming its early struggles.

“I just thought it was an overall team win. Defensively, our guys were locked. It was kind of a little bit of a slow start. Once we got the pace of the game moving, really sharing the basketball and getting stops, I thought our guys settled down and were really good,” Kiefer said.

SLU vs. HCU

On Monday against Houston Christian (10-11, 7-3 SLC) at the UC, the Lions could not slow down the hot hands of Husky guards Bryson Dawkins and Julian Mackey. The pair combined for 54 points, including 10 three-pointers, for Houston Christian. It was evident that guarding the perimeter was a problem all night for the Lions.

“They have a couple guys who can really shoot from the perimeter, and the ones who made the shots are the shooters,” Kiefer said.  “It’s tough when you get someone that’s a 27% three point shooter on the year and he makes six threes in the first half (Bryson Dawkins), that really got them going.”

Although HCU seemed unstoppable on offense, Southeastern kept the game within reach, never giving up a double-digit lead. Players such as Hines, who finished the night with 23 points and six rebounds, and junior forward Brody Rowbury, who also contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, were instrumental in keeping the game close. It would take more than just the pair to bring down the Huskies in Hammond. 

Hines surpassed 1,000 career points after his efforts against the Huskies, achieving an impressive individual milestone.

The Duluth, Georgia native started his collegiate career playing for Denver for one year before transferring to South Florida, where he would spend the next three seasons. Hines is now enjoying his fifth and final campaign in Hammond, America for the Green and Gold. 

“We have the guys,” Kiefer said. “The ball just didn’t go in, sometimes that happens, our defense and rebounding has to carry us when it’s not going in and I think we can be better than we were tonight.”

The Lions were on par with HCU in rebounds and scored more buckets in the paint. However, Southeastern faltered at the free-throw line, shooting 57% to the Huskies’ 75%, and struggled beyond the arc, converting 18% to HCU’s whopping 50% from three.

Southeastern will look to bounce back on Saturday, February 1, when they take on New Orleans (4-17) at home in Hammond. The Lions won their last matchup 91-71.

As always, you can watch the Lions on ESPN+ or listen to them on 90.0 The Lion. Visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Southeastern sports.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
Joey Brezinsky
Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter
Joseph Brezinsky is a communication major from Luling, where he discovered his love for all things sports-related. Whether it’s whitewater rafting, a round of golf or cheering on the Saints in the Dome, Joey thrives on activity and social events. But, when he’s not putting bat to ball, he enjoys putting pen to paper. With a focus in sports media, Joey unites his love of sports and fitness with a passion for creative writing. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of ‘24. After graduating in the Spring of ‘25, he hopes to embark on a career in broadcast journalism.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Senior middle-distance runner Javon-Taye Williams finishes strong and secures first place in men’s 600 meters while setting a personal record of 1:19.33 at the LSU Purple Tiger meet on Friday, Jan. 17.
Lions win gold, set records in 2025 indoor season opener
The Lady Lions bench erupts in celebration during their record-setting victory over Lamar. (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Jan. 30)
Lady Lions preserve SLC perfection in win over Lamar
Taylor Bell leaps toward the goal and shuts down the UIW point guard in the Lady Lions' huge win over their SLC rival. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Jan. 27)
Lady Lions' dominating defense keeps them undefeated in SLC
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2025 scholarship competition.
Meet the 2025 Miss Southeastern delegates
A Pentecostal preacher from Consuming Fire Fellowship bellows out a sermon to SLU passersby.
OPINION | Consuming Fire and the consequences of free speech
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
More in Sports
New SLU sports dietician Rachel Jeoffroy is ready to help student athletes make mindful, enjoyable eating decisions.
Fueling for success with Rachel Jeoffroy
Graduate guard Alexius Horne poises herself to defend against the oncoming UTRGV offense. (Hammond, La. - Jan. 2, 2025)
SLU superstar Alexius Horne looks to pounce into the pros
SLU Rugby battles against Vanderbilt, ultimately losing on a controversial postgame ruling. (Hammond, La. - Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024)
Southeastern Rugby falls to Vanderbilt on controversial final drive
Senior middle hitter Hannah Brewer serves up the ball against conference rival Lamar (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024)
Top-seeded Lady Lions host Southland Tournament in Hammond, America
The Lady Lions roar in celebration against Stephen F. Austin. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024)
Lady Lions serve up UTRGV, cinch SLC regular season title
Junior guard Jalencia Pierre takes the ball up halfcourt during the Lady Lions' blowout win vs. Millsaps. (Hammond, La. - Monday, Nov. 4, 2024)
Lady Lions set the pace for 2024-25 with decisive opening win
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal