Campus Dining makes changes based on student feedback

Starting the Fall 2023 semester, students can expect several campus changes for Campus Dining.

In a press release on July 19, the university announced the renewal of its contract with Aramark Education Services LLC. With this contract, Aramark will bring in new vendors, relocate and expand Starbucks, and provide robotic food delivery services. Campus Dining has also released new meal plan options for students. These changes are a result of student surveys and feedback.

Robin Parker, director of marketing and strategic initiatives, elaborated on these developments.

“The meal plan changes were a result of student feedback. Students requested more flexibility with their plans and the ability to use meal swipes outside the Mane Dish. The retail changes were based primarily on student survey results and focus group feedback,” Parker said.

Starting in the fall, Pizza Hut and the connecting market will no longer be available on campus. Instead, the university will combine the spaces to create a larger Starbucks location.

Aramark and Campus Dining will be offering robot delivery services through Grubhub. The robots will be operating during regular dining hours.

“We anticipate being fully operational for the start of the fall semester. Hours of operation are based on the retail hours of operation and will be the hours typically available in the GrubHub app each semester. Orders will be placed using the GrubHub app. Customers will have the option to indicate pickup or delivery. Robots will not be entering buildings, deliveries will be made outside of buildings,” Parker said.

In the spring semester, Moe’s Southwest Grill and a local rotating storefront will replace Taco Bell and Mooyah; they will remain open in the fall.

For future updates, tune in to Auxiliary Services, Campus Dining and The Lion’s Roar.