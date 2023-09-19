The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Roaring start for Lions Cross Country season

Haley Dupre, Photography EditorSeptember 19, 2023
Newcomer+Nikola+Vimmerov%C3%A1+makes+her+way+down+the+4k+course.+The+Lions+competed+in+the+annual+LSU+Invitational+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+15.+
Haley Dupre
Newcomer Nikola Vimmerová makes her way down the 4k course. The Lions competed in the annual LSU Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Lions cross country team kicked off the season with their first meet at the annual University of New Orleans Cross Country Opener on Friday, Sept. 1, hosted at New Orleans Lake Oaks Park. The Lady Lions finished fifth overall with the men claiming seventh for team rankings.

“The team has been working hard and I’d like to commend the team for the amount of chemistry and camaraderie that they’ve developed so far,” Assistant Track and Field coach Alex Paille said. “We have a very tight-knit group and this team wouldn’t be the same without every one of them.”

On the women’s side, freshman Nikola Vimmerová came across in 14:55.67 for the 4k and was the first Lady Lion of the day to cross the line. Following shortly after, freshman Ava Pitarro finished with a time of 16:07.86. The Green and Gold wrapped up scoring as Anthonate Barsai, Laney Wilkes and Jacqueline Thring finished as a pack. 

“I am really happy with how the season is going so far and right now what keeps me motivated is I want to improve with every race,” Vimmerová said.

The Lions were led by newcomer Euan Lagan finishing 19th overall in the men’s 5k race. Next to cross the line was freshman Joel Boerkey with a time of 17:28.03. 

The remainder of the Lions to finish were veterans Courtlin Baunchand and Landen Schillage, accompanied by newcomer Triston Watford.  

After a gap weekend, the Lions took on their second meet of the season at the LSU Invitational. Early Friday morning (Sept. 15), the Lions walked away with third in the team standings while the women finished fourth in the 5k competition. 

Lagan kicked off the day first in the men’s 6k with a top-five finish. Securing eleventh overall was junior Noah Kiprotich, who stopped the clock 13 seconds behind Lagan. 

The Lions continued rolling in as freshman Tim Anstett and Baunchand claimed 25th and 29th place. As Darian Chestnut stopped the clock at 21:51.8, the Lions claimed third with 94 total points. 

For the women’s race, Vimmerová came in 12th place with a time of 19:17.2. Barsai followed her up with a time of 21:56.5 and placed 27th. 33 seconds later, Wilkes finished with a time of 22:39 for 31st place. 

Graduate student Shanique Masters and Thring finished together with places of 34th and 35th place. Southeastern placed fourth in the meet with 112 total points, a top 5 finish from both teams in Baton Rouge.

“I couldn’t be happier with how Friday’s meet turned out. Everyone ran to their ability and it bagged us a third place finish on the men’s side. I also want to give a shoutout to our women’s squad, because we were short handed and a couple of them really stepped up in a major way to get a fourth place finish,” Paille added. 

The Lions have next weekend off before traveling to Thibodaux to run in the Nicholls Invitational at the Nicholls Farm on Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information and coverage, tune in to The Lion’s Roar Newsletter.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Haley Dupre, Photography Editor
Haley Dupre' is a sports communication major from Donaldsonville, La. She joined our team in October 2021 as a reporter. In addition to her contributions to the student publication, Haley actively participates in managing SLU Track and Field's social media channels. With her passion for capturing photos, she aspires to build a career in sports photography.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Sawyer awaits the snap in a 48-14 win over Murray State at Strawberry Stadium last season. (Oct. 1, 2022 - Hammond)
Southeastern seeking first win of season in big FCS matchup at Eastern Washington
SLU players give the Lion Up sign in their team huddle during a game against Washington at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Aug. 25, 2023 - Hammond)
SLU volleyball asserts itself on the national stage following historic week of play
Junior forward Maycie Massingill shields ball from a JSU defender during SLUs 1-0 victory at Strawberry Stadium. (Sept. 10th, 2023 - Hammond)
Southeastern out-muscles Jackson State at Strawberry Stadium
SLU senior center John Allen in action vs. Murray State during the Lions 48-14 victory at Strawberry Stadium a year ago. (Oct. 1, 2022 - Hammond)
Southeastern overwhelmed by Bulldogs, hope Jags yield different result
Head Volleyball Coach Jeremy White coaches up his players during SLUs match against Washington at the Pride Roofing University Center last Friday evening. (Aug. 25, 2023 - Hammond)
SLU volleyball early season update
Junior middle hitter Kibi Huggins attempts spike over fellow junior middle hitter Hannah Brewer and sophomore outside hitter Ryley Boyne.
Lady Lions spike expectations during annual scrimmage
More in Sports
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S4E3: NFL Week 2
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S4E2: NFL Week 1
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S4E1
John Allen (No. 55) sets of for the play during SLUs dominant 48-14 victory over Murray State last season at Strawberry Stadium. (Oct. 1, 2022 - Hammond)
John Allen: The man in the trenches
Arlan Williams (No. 34), Donte Daniels (No. 27) and Anthony Britton Jr. (30) celebrate a big defensive play against Texas A&M-Commerce during last years Homecoming game at Strawberry Stadium. (Oct. 8, 2022 - Hammond)
New-look Lions ready to roar into 2023
Rodeo Graham (who currently wears No. 8) runs in for a touchdown score against Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in a 70-6 blowout win.
Let’s ride: RB Rodeo Graham looking forward to fall football

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *