Louisiana Hall residents evacuated due to smoke

On Thursday afternoon, the University Police Department (UPD) and the Hammond Fire Department evacuated Louisiana Hall residents and cleared out smoke from the building’s machine room.

UPD Chief Michael Beckner said the department was alerted to an alarm at Louisiana Hall at 2:32 p.m. via the university’s fire monitoring system. Beckner said “overheated fluid in the elevator room” produced a heavy amount of smoke.

UPD and Louisiana Hall resident assistants went floor to floor, clearing out all residents. Students evacuated to Pride Hall before they were moved to University Field.

Hammond Fire arrived and cleared the smoke. Fans were set up on the first floor to remove the subsequent smell.

The university’s Environmental Health and Safety Office inspected the building and concluded the air wasn’t toxic and it was safe for residents to return to their rooms.

At around 3:05 p.m., University Housing Assistant Director Mary Balthaser gave students the all-clear, informing them of the first-floor smell. University Housing then emailed Louisiana Hall residents at 3:44 p.m. letting them know the “situation is contained” but the elevator will remain out of order until maintenance finishes repairs.

2Contact University Housing at [email protected] or Beckner at [email protected] for more information.