Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams

As I’m entering my final semester as an undergrad student at Southeastern, I still don’t think I’ve even processed that this is reality.

I’ll walk across the stage in just four months, receiving my diploma and making SLU my official alma mater. It sounds so cliche, but I can’t help it, especially as a 2020 high school graduate who didn’t get the typical commencement experience.

All of this is just very surreal. I can’t go without mentioning it has been the greatest honor and pleasure to serve as editor-in-chief of The Lion’s Roar and even to be a part of this staff. I tell everyone and firmly believe that working at Student Publications is like nowhere else on campus.

This job can be taxing and even overwhelming, but the environment in the office is an original masterpiece. I will feel beyond blessed when I find another job after graduation, as fantastic as this one has been. I have become a better worker, writer and student because of it.

To my past and present co-workers, thank you always for your help, hard work and laughter. To Mrs. Lorraine and Dr. Slack, thank you for your advice and for believing in me. Last semester, Student Publications faced a lot of new challenges and adventures. Despite it all, The Lion’s Roar staff did a great job handling everything that came our way, and it gave me the confidence to know we can handle anything else the future has in store.

Thank you to my family and loved ones for being my shoulders to lean on and gain energy from. I couldn’t do it without any of your love and support.

I used to think by the time I graduated college, I’d be much wiser and have everything figured out. It’s safe to say that’s not exactly how it turned out. However, I’ve learned a lot about myself and the world around me, which is equally important.

In my last letter from the editor, I wrote about some takeaways I got from the past summer. This time, I want to list some lessons I’ve learned in college:

Listen to your gut. Always. Set realistic expectations. Experiencing things you dislike will help you find the things you do like. Surround yourself with people who support and care about you unconditionally. It’s never too late to learn anything.

I hope everyone had a great winter break and that you, too, are looking forward to this semester. It may be stressful or challenging, but we will get through it together. You are never alone in what comes your way.

Forever and always, Lion Up!