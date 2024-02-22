The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

LionsUnited, a faceless humorist of Southeastern

Lindsay Miller, Staff Reporter February 22, 2024
LionsUnited%2C+a+faceless+humorist+of+Southeastern
Lindsay Miller

Behind a screen, a lover of Southeastern sits typing away and making memes to share with the campus community on Instagram. 

The meme page, LionsUnited, produces content focused on the Southeastern experience created by an anonymous source, possibly a fellow Lion.

Whispers echo the halls of the university from students, faculty and staff talking about the latest posts from LionsUnited. 

“I work at the Columbia Theatre and even my boss references the page,” Bryant-Paul Fontenot, a junior political science major, said. 

Who is the person behind LionsUnited? Because the creator wished to remain anonymous, I conducted the interview over Instagram direct messages, so while I don’t have the answer to that question, I was able to figure out why they do what they do. 

“I was with a friend and they saw my knack for graphically imitating situations so they threw [out] the idea of creating a meme page and I followed suit,” LionsUnited said. 

The account was initially started in the spring of 2022 exclusively as a meme page. At the time, the account’s owner barely kept up with creating different content and memes but continued running the account throughout the network incident. 

“I then came back on Nov. 30, 2023 and don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” LionsUnited said. 

Since its full-swing return, LionsUnited said it plans on continuing the memes while also walking down a new path: making documentaries, hype videos and other special projects. They said the account intends to spread content on a more consistent basis and mentioned they love 

what they do and it seems Southeastern’s community enjoys the content as well. 

“LionsUnited brings students together by posting creative, funny and relatable memes from shared student experiences. It always brightens up my day when I go on Instagram and see a new post,” said senior marketing major Beyonce’ James. 

While the page has been a place of positivity, the creator acknowledges the internet can be a harsh space to work in with inevitable conflict. 

“Sometimes, a joke can be perceived the wrong way and that’s when it’s up to me to be accountable for my words,” LionsUnited said. “It’s always important to remember that a joke can go too far.”

The creator of the account said they want to thank everyone who has tagged along for the journey and only wants to spread good energy and positivity, parting ways with a “lion up forever.”

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Lindsay Miller, Staff Reporter
Lindsay Miller is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and is a native of Baton Rouge. She recently joined our team in September as a staff reporter. Lindsay is also a barista at a local coffee shop in Covington and she plans to pursue future endeavors in investigative journalism. In her free time, she likes to crochet, read, watch movies and hang out with her friends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
The best way to enjoy Mardi Gras? A king cake, of course
The best way to enjoy Mardi Gras? A king cake, of course
The history behind New Orleans’ month-long party
The history behind New Orleans’ month-long party
Ashton Persick, Lanie LeFranc, Annabelle Snow and DeJuan James acting out the story of the Radium Girls for the audience on preview night Wednesday, Jan. 31
“Radium Girls” takes the stage
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E1: I'm Glad My Mom Died
(from left) First-Runner Up Miranda Sensat, Miss Southeastern 2024 Shelby Bordelon and Second-Runner Up Kyndall Smith
Shelby Bordelon crowned Miss Southeastern 2024
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2024 scholarship competition.
Get to know Miss Southeastern 2024 delegates
More in On Campus
The Lions Roar Black staff share their experiences
The Lion's Roar Black staff share their experiences
Brazilian graduate student Thais Lindemayer Gomes represents Southeastern Pride and the community of international students at SLU.
Thais Lindemayer’s legacy at Southeastern
Tutors at the Tinsley Learning Center work on their classwork in between sessions. Tutors at the TLC are there to help students who are in need of assistance with their classes.
Need help with a class? Check out Tinsley Learning Center
Flu and covid are on the rise: What students need to know
Flu and covid are on the rise: What students need to know
Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painiting showing her official sash.
A royal farewell from Miss Southeastern 2023
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *