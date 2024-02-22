LionsUnited, a faceless humorist of Southeastern

Behind a screen, a lover of Southeastern sits typing away and making memes to share with the campus community on Instagram.

The meme page, LionsUnited, produces content focused on the Southeastern experience created by an anonymous source, possibly a fellow Lion.

Whispers echo the halls of the university from students, faculty and staff talking about the latest posts from LionsUnited.

“I work at the Columbia Theatre and even my boss references the page,” Bryant-Paul Fontenot, a junior political science major, said.

Who is the person behind LionsUnited? Because the creator wished to remain anonymous, I conducted the interview over Instagram direct messages, so while I don’t have the answer to that question, I was able to figure out why they do what they do.

“I was with a friend and they saw my knack for graphically imitating situations so they threw [out] the idea of creating a meme page and I followed suit,” LionsUnited said.

The account was initially started in the spring of 2022 exclusively as a meme page. At the time, the account’s owner barely kept up with creating different content and memes but continued running the account throughout the network incident.

“I then came back on Nov. 30, 2023 and don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” LionsUnited said.

Since its full-swing return, LionsUnited said it plans on continuing the memes while also walking down a new path: making documentaries, hype videos and other special projects. They said the account intends to spread content on a more consistent basis and mentioned they love

what they do and it seems Southeastern’s community enjoys the content as well.

“LionsUnited brings students together by posting creative, funny and relatable memes from shared student experiences. It always brightens up my day when I go on Instagram and see a new post,” said senior marketing major Beyonce’ James.

While the page has been a place of positivity, the creator acknowledges the internet can be a harsh space to work in with inevitable conflict.

“Sometimes, a joke can be perceived the wrong way and that’s when it’s up to me to be accountable for my words,” LionsUnited said. “It’s always important to remember that a joke can go too far.”

The creator of the account said they want to thank everyone who has tagged along for the journey and only wants to spread good energy and positivity, parting ways with a “lion up forever.”