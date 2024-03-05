The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

How to repurpose your Mardi Gras beads

Lindsay Miller, Staff Reporter March 5, 2024
There+are+plenty+of+ways+to+reduce%2C+reuse+and+recycle+Mardi+Gras+beads.+
Lindsay Miller
There are plenty of ways to reduce, reuse and recycle Mardi Gras beads.

Around 25 million pounds of plastic beads are dumped on the streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras. 

The beads land in trees, on fences, on roads and in the hands of parade-goers. This begs the question: what is someone supposed to do with the beads once the parade is over? 

While some beads are collectibles, others are plain, colored plastic beads thrown from almost every float. If you go to multiple parades during the Mardi Gras season, it’s not uncommon to end up with bags filled with them. 

Instead of just throwing the beads away, there are several places where people can donate them to be reused in future parades. 

Some of these locations include the Special Olympics Louisiana office, the Audubon Zoo and the Salvation Army at any location. The Special Olympics recycles the beads and Mardi Gras throws for their athletes while the Audubon Zoo and Salvation Army clean and redistribute the beads to be used for parades to come. 

If you want to reuse your beads yourself, consider getting creative with them. 

Local artists like Tama Distler and Callie Wink are inspired by Louisiana’s culture and utilize collected beads to create colorful works of art. 

Distler focuses on placing beads strategically on canvases to depict familiar scenes to Louisiana natives. Some of her works include displays of crawfish, oysters, king cake and Popeyes. When she isn’t making art out of recycled beads, Distler works as a special education teacher. 

“All of my pieces are in some way connected to New Orleans because I think the medium of the beads kind of needs to be about New Orleans. My artwork is a celebration of the things that bring the city of New Orleans together culturally,” Distler said. 

Wink uses the beads to design denim clothing, adding them to create a pop of color on jeans and jackets. Most of her works are fixated on a Mardi Gras theme with people regularly commissioning her work to wear at parades and events. Wink works as a full-time hairdresser in New Orleans creating the designs in her free time. 

“I started by making myself a pair of jeans. I used all of the beads I caught and wore them out to the St. Anne parade the next day. I made a TikTok that went viral and it fueled the fire for me to start making the jeans for other people,” Wink said. 

Want to get crafty with your beads? Wink said to make sure you’re staying organized while Distler added hot glue does not work well, but E6000 does if you can stand the fumes. 

Wink is open to donations as she continues to create these wearable pieces of art for every holiday. 

If you are looking for inspiration or would like to support the artists, check out @phattuesdaydenim and @tamadistler on Instagram.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Lindsay Miller, Staff Reporter
Lindsay Miller is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and is a native of Baton Rouge. She recently joined our team in September as a staff reporter. Lindsay is also a barista at a local coffee shop in Covington and she plans to pursue future endeavors in investigative journalism. In her free time, she likes to crochet, read, watch movies and hang out with her friends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
The boom of BookTok: Liberating or limiting?
LionsUnited, a faceless humorist of Southeastern
LionsUnited, a faceless humorist of Southeastern
The best way to enjoy Mardi Gras? A king cake, of course
The best way to enjoy Mardi Gras? A king cake, of course
The history behind New Orleans’ month-long party
The history behind New Orleans’ month-long party
Ashton Persick, Lanie LeFranc, Annabelle Snow and DeJuan James acting out the story of the Radium Girls for the audience on preview night Wednesday, Jan. 31
“Radium Girls” takes the stage
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E1: I'm Glad My Mom Died
More in News
March serves as National Womens History Month.
Women’s History Month brings herstory to the forefront
How LinkedIn can enhance your professional presence
How LinkedIn can enhance your professional presence
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Southeastern shifts to remote operations for Wed., Jan. 17, 2024. The first day of classes was initially scheduled for Tues., Jan. 16, but because of a closure due to Inclement weather, all classes and university operations were canceled for Tuesday. Campus will return to normal operations on Thurs, Jan. 18.
Southeastern shifts to remote operations for Wednesday, Jan 17
Airing the dirty laundry on fast fashion
Airing the dirty laundry on fast fashion
Editor Ian Stewart taking a look at his own TikTok page while at home.
How TikTok affects the mindset of users

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *