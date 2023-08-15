The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

The REC reopens pool and debuts gaming lounge

Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-ChiefAugust 15, 2023
The+REC+reopens+pool+and+debuts+gaming+lounge
Dasyonne Brashear

For Fall 2023, the REC has converted the Pride Cafe into a gaming lounge and reopened the Kinesiology building pool.

Director of Recreational Sports and Wellness Eric Aymond is looking forward to these additions, which have been discussed for a while. 

“Shortly before I started in April of 2022, it was my understanding that they were having talks about bringing on some kind of an Esports Lounge or an Esports arena to Southeastern. The area that previously was known as Pride Cafe in the REC was the area they were kind of eyeing to do that with,” Aymond said.

The idea was put aside after deciding the space was too small, but in the Spring 2023 semester, it was decided to convert the Pride Cafe area into a Gaming Lounge.

“About mid-spring, this past Spring 2023 semester, the idea got back on the table. We wanted to make this happen; it’s not going to be in the eSports Arena. We know the space is too small but we have to start somewhere, so we’re going to do more like a gaming lounge. We don’t want it to be confusing that we’re doing these competitive eSports like some other colleges and universities,” Aymond explained.

The area will include gaming computers and two gaming consoles. The lounge is set to be open on the first day of classes and will be operating Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun recreational area where we’re going to have gaming computers, a TV connected with a Nintendo Switch and a TV connected to an Xbox. We will have a max capacity of roughly 20 people in there at one time,” Aymond described.

The REC also announced they would reopen the pool in the Kinesiology building for recreational use. The pool’s operation hours will be Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. While Aymond is thrilled about bringing the pool back, he wanted to remind everyone it is not a free public pool, and in order to swim, patrons must be members of the REC. 

There will be water aerobics classes offered through the REC’s Group Fitness classes. 

All students who are enrolled are automatically REC members. More information on non-student memberships can be found online.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief
Dasyonne Brashear is a Business Management major from Loranger, Louisiana. She started working for Student Publication in the fall of 2021. She enjoys reading, taking pictures, and playing with her dog, Daisy, in her free time.
More to Discover
More in News
A Starship robot makes its first debut at SLU during the Faculty and Staff Convocation.
Campus Dining makes changes based on student feedback
President provides update on last spring’s network outage
OPINION | The current reality of climate change
OPINION | The current reality of climate change
(From left to right) Kiera Owens, Lily Gayle, Kobi Painting, Megan Magri and Kyndall Smith taking a minute to pose for a picture at Miss Louisianas Welcome Dinner.
Miss LA recap: A memorable week for all
How you can honor Ken Ridgedell
How you can honor Ken Ridgedell
Showing pride during June
Showing pride during June
More in On Campus
An informational poster of Maria Linos art exhibit Rituals/Rituales located in the Contemporary Art Gallery.
Visit “Rituals/Rituales” art exhibit
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams
Dr. Wainwright smiling towards the future just outside of Dyson Hall with Friendship Oak in sight.
Get to know Southeastern’s new president: Dr. William Wainwright
SGA Chief Justice Aaliyah Muhammad, President Lacey Johnson and Vice President Matt Matthews (left to right) show their lion pride by showcasing a fierce “Lion Up.”
The Big Three hit the ground running in 2023
Dr. William Wainwright walking on stage in the Student Union Ballroom to begin his convocation address at his first faculty and staff convocation.
President Wainwright addresses faculty and staff at his debut convocation
Mona Jahani, SLU theatres newest costume designer, appears in front of a bursting tree of pinkish-lavender flowers.
Mona Jahani named SLU Theatre’s next costume designer

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$590
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *