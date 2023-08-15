The+REC+reopens+pool+and+debuts+gaming+lounge

For Fall 2023, the REC has converted the Pride Cafe into a gaming lounge and reopened the Kinesiology building pool.

Director of Recreational Sports and Wellness Eric Aymond is looking forward to these additions, which have been discussed for a while.

“Shortly before I started in April of 2022, it was my understanding that they were having talks about bringing on some kind of an Esports Lounge or an Esports arena to Southeastern. The area that previously was known as Pride Cafe in the REC was the area they were kind of eyeing to do that with,” Aymond said.

The idea was put aside after deciding the space was too small, but in the Spring 2023 semester, it was decided to convert the Pride Cafe area into a Gaming Lounge.

“About mid-spring, this past Spring 2023 semester, the idea got back on the table. We wanted to make this happen; it’s not going to be in the eSports Arena. We know the space is too small but we have to start somewhere, so we’re going to do more like a gaming lounge. We don’t want it to be confusing that we’re doing these competitive eSports like some other colleges and universities,” Aymond explained.

The area will include gaming computers and two gaming consoles. The lounge is set to be open on the first day of classes and will be operating Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun recreational area where we’re going to have gaming computers, a TV connected with a Nintendo Switch and a TV connected to an Xbox. We will have a max capacity of roughly 20 people in there at one time,” Aymond described.

The REC also announced they would reopen the pool in the Kinesiology building for recreational use. The pool’s operation hours will be Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. While Aymond is thrilled about bringing the pool back, he wanted to remind everyone it is not a free public pool, and in order to swim, patrons must be members of the REC.

There will be water aerobics classes offered through the REC’s Group Fitness classes.

All students who are enrolled are automatically REC members. More information on non-student memberships can be found online.