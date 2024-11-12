UPD searching for burglary suspect

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University Police Department (UPD) is searching for a person of interest after vending machines were damaged and money was taken between Sept. 27 and 29.

These incidents occurred in Pottle Hall, White Hall, Meade Hall and the Science Building Annex.

The UPD is asking for help from the public in identifying their person of interest.

“The biggest thing I want people to know is if they see someone suspicious in a building, call us. If you find a machine that has been tampered with, don’t take a picture and send it to your professor first, contact us,” UPD Chief Michael Beckner said.

Beckner assured the incidents were nothing out of the ordinary and there was no active danger to students.

The Jeanne Clery Act of 1990 was created to provide transparency and ensure that students and staff are informed about all campus-related crimes and incidents actively affecting them.

What is the Clery Act?

The Clery Act is a federal consumer protection law that provides transparency, timely warnings and accurate information about crime and active campus threats.

Southeastern is also required to produce an annual report for all campus locations. These reports show the amount and types of crimes committed on campus and in the general area.

Since 2021, crimes on campus have, for the most part, gone down.

How can students stay safe?

Students can protect their belongings by picking them up before leaving a location on campus, even if they’re only walking a few feet away.

“People who commit crimes are not hard workers, they’re lazy. If they can do something easy and quick, they’ll steal it. Be aware of your surroundings,” Beckner said.

The Lion Safe app is another way to ensure your safety on campus. After downloading it, students can access virtual blue phones, virtual safety/friend walks and support resources. Students can also report a tip via the app if they notice something suspicious.

“Most of the reports we have coming in are minor things. It is no different than what we have seen in past years,” Beckner said. “The campus is a very safe environment.”

If you have any information regarding these events, please contact the UPD on the Lion Safe app, email [email protected] or call 985-549-3835.